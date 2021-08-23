Financial authority suspends licence of ZAR X exchange
The ZAR X faces possible cancellation of its licence in three months due to noncompliance with liquidity and capital adequacy requirements
23 August 2021 - 13:42
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has suspended the exchange licence of ZAR X, the alternative trading platform that is partly owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
The suspension took effect from 4pm on Friday August 20 and is due to ZAR X’s noncompliance with a section of the Financial Markets Act related to liquidity and capital adequacy requirements of an exchange, the FSCA said in an e-mailed statement on Monday. The suspension was put in place with the agreement of the SA Reserve Bank and the Prudential Authority (PA) and also includes the imposition of certain conditions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now