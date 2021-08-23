Companies / Financial Services Financial authority suspends licence of ZAR X exchange The ZAR X faces possible cancellation of its licence in three months due to noncompliance with liquidity and capital adequacy requirements BL PREMIUM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has suspended the exchange licence of ZAR X, the alternative trading platform that is partly owned by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The suspension took effect from 4pm on Friday August 20 and is due to ZAR X’s noncompliance with a section of the Financial Markets Act related to liquidity and capital adequacy requirements of an exchange, the FSCA said in an e-mailed statement on Monday. The suspension was put in place with the agreement of the SA Reserve Bank and the Prudential Authority (PA) and also includes the imposition of certain conditions...