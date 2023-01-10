Quilter expects little change in full-year AUM

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
Fitch’s assessment stands to reason given the constraints imposed on the country’s potential by the government
The ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980 values by about 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 for the rest of the world
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
Company takes on established resale platforms including Chrono24, Bob’s Watches and EBay for a slice of the $20bn secondary market
Virtual power plants pool thousands of decentralised energy resources, easing loads on grids when supply is short
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Atacks being led by Wagner group in some of the most intense and bloody trench warfare since start of the conflict
Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter suggests Sundowns’ superiority is not because of coaching but has much to do with their buying power
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
Quilter expects to report full-year assets under management (AUM) and under administration broadly similar to that reported for the third quarter of 2022.
The UK discretionary investment management firm’s third quarter AUM position was £96.9bn, compared with £111.8bn at end-December 2021, according to a filing to the JSE’s stock exchange news service late on Monday. Net flows for the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to be “modestly lower” than those reported in the third quarter, though they would remain positive, it added...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Quilter expects little change in full-year AUM
UK wealth manager says assets under management will be similar to the £96.9bn reported in the third quarter of 2022
Quilter expects to report full-year assets under management (AUM) and under administration broadly similar to that reported for the third quarter of 2022.
The UK discretionary investment management firm’s third quarter AUM position was £96.9bn, compared with £111.8bn at end-December 2021, according to a filing to the JSE’s stock exchange news service late on Monday. Net flows for the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to be “modestly lower” than those reported in the third quarter, though they would remain positive, it added...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.