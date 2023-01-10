Companies / Financial Services

Quilter expects little change in full-year AUM

UK wealth manager says assets under management will be similar to the £96.9bn reported in the third quarter of 2022

10 January 2023 - 14:25 Garth Theunissen

Quilter expects to report full-year assets under management (AUM) and under administration broadly similar to that reported for the third quarter of 2022.

The UK discretionary investment management firm’s third quarter AUM position was £96.9bn, compared with £111.8bn at end-December 2021, according to a filing to the JSE’s stock exchange news service late on Monday. Net flows for the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to be “modestly lower” than those reported in the third quarter, though they would remain positive, it added...

