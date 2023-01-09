Crude recovers from last week's losses as the move by Beijing and upbeat Fed prospects set a positive tone, analyst says
It is not clear that the ANC is coming up with much new thinking on SA’s poor economic performance
The country was one of only a few to record a decline in consumption in 2022, with a 5% drop
January 8 statement affirms step-aside rule, and governing party gives directions to ease power crisis
More than a third who will be affected are likely to be from its core trading and banking units, indicating the broad nature of the move
Ramaphosa ANC win eases SA policy uncertainty, and positive trends including a slight easing in inflation and improved employment have brightened the outlook
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro storm government institutions, leaving a trail of destruction
The Sharks conceded the URC game against Connacht due to an arduous, about 40-hour journey via the Middle East
At its core, all exercise is the stuff of comedy and absurdity
Fixed-income analysts say SA bonds are poised for a better year after their horror showing in 2022 as their high yields lure investors back to the security of fixed income while inflation and interest rate expectations are moderating.
With consumer inflation having eased from a 13-year high of 7.8% in July, the Reserve Bank is expected to end its rate-hiking cycle after ramping up borrowing costs to the highest level in more than five years in 2022...
INVESTMENT
SA bonds ready for resurrection after a year of horror
With inflation and rate hike expectations having moderated considerably analysts expect a strong showing from fixed-income securities
