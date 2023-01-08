With inflation and rate hike expectations having moderated considerably analysts expect a strong showing from fixed-income securities
It is not clear that the ANC is coming up with much new thinking on SA’s poor economic performance
The country was one of only a few to record a decline in consumption in 2022, with a 5% drop
January 8 statement affirms step-aside rule, and governing party gives directions to ease power crisis
Ramaphosa ANC win eases SA policy uncertainty, and positive trends including a slight easing in inflation and improved employment have brightened the outlook
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Security forces use teargas to repel about 3,000 demonstrators, who dispute Lula da Silva’s election win
The Sharks conceded the URC game against Connacht due to an arduous, about 40-hour journey via the Middle East
At its core, all exercise is the stuff of comedy and absurdity
SA is sending a senior delegation to meet the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Morocco on Friday as the country scrambles to avoid being added to a greylist of countries deemed to have inadequate measures to combat financial crime.
The National Treasury announced late on Friday that SA authorities will have a face-to-face meeting with the FATF’s Joint Group in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, on January 13 to report on progress made in addressing deficiencies in its ability to combat illicit financial activity. Ismail Momoniat, the Treasury’s acting director-general, will lead SA’s team during their meeting with the Paris-based FATF...
SA to meet FATF in Morocco in bid to avoid greylisting
Ismail Momoniat, the Treasury’s acting director-general, will lead a team to report on progress made in combating illicit financial activity
