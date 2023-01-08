National

SA to meet FATF in Morocco in bid to avoid greylisting

Ismail Momoniat, the Treasury’s acting director-general, will lead a team to report on progress made in combating illicit financial activity

08 January 2023 - 19:55 Garth Theunissen

SA is sending a senior delegation to meet the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Morocco on Friday as the country scrambles to avoid being added to a greylist of countries deemed to have inadequate measures to combat financial crime.

The National Treasury announced late on Friday that SA authorities will have a face-to-face meeting with the FATF’s Joint Group in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, on January 13 to report on progress made in addressing deficiencies in its ability to combat illicit financial activity. Ismail Momoniat, the Treasury’s acting director-general, will lead SA’s team during their meeting with the Paris-based FATF...

