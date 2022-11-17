×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

Asset managers struggle to keep an even keel

Tempestuous markets have been hard on South Africa’s asset managers this year. While they’re seriously cheap now, much hinges on what happens in the US

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

It’s a tempest out there on world markets.

Despite last week’s dizzying rally, the outlook remains unpredictable and the clouds of recession and inflation linger. The turbulence is especially acute for companies making their money off the markets — like asset managers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.