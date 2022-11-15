×

Companies / Financial Services

Flight to cash takes a toll on Ninety One

The asset manager suffered net outflows of £3.2bn as some institutional investors fled to the relative safety of cash due to volatile markets

15 November 2022 - 12:28 Garth Theunissen
Ninety One, the asset manager spun out of Investec in 2020, suffered a drop in first-half earnings due to severe volatility in financial markets and client outflows precipitated by the war in Ukraine and accelerating global inflation.

The London- and Johannesburg-listed firm, which reports its results in pounds, said basic earnings per share fell 16% to 9.4p in the six months to end-September, while adjusted operating profit dropped 7% to £107.9m (R2.2bn) in the period...

