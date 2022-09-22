It can be standard that SA businesses manage cash safely

As banks look to reduce the cost and risk of cash, it’s important not to lose sight of the customer.

For many South African SMMEs, especially those operating in cash-rich sectors, physical cash is still king. A sustainable migration to digital banking requires systems and technologies to make cash management more efficient, cheaper and safer for all businesses in this country.

Realigning existing infrastructure

To continue supporting business clients’ cash needs, Standard Bank has realigned existing infrastructure to make cash more efficient.

Nodal optimisation, for example, channels cash services in multi-branch neighbourhoods to a single branch. Retailer deposits and withdrawals at most supermarkets also provide an alternative to in-branch cash management.

Leveraging technology

When it comes to safely managing larger amounts of cash, Standard Bank’s CashSecure service installs cash-accepting devices at client premises. CashSecure includes regular and secure safe clearing by approved cash-in-transit professionals.

Digital agility

Standard Bank’s Cash Services solutions also include an online portal called Node2 for clients receiving cash at single or multiple premises.