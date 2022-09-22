×

Tesla recalls nearly 1.1-million US vehicles over software glitch

Electric vehicle maker recalls cars with faulty windows that can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up

22 September 2022 - 17:47 David Shepardson
Model Y cars on display in Tesla's Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22 2022. Picture: PATRICK PLEUL/REUTERS
Washington — Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1-million US vehicles because the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, increasing the risk of injury.

The electric vehicle manufacturer told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it would perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system. The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries or deaths related to the recall.

NHTSA said a closing window without the proper automatic reversing system may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury.

It said the vehicles failed to comply with the requirements of a federal motor vehicle safety standard on power windows.

Tesla said during product testing in August employees identified window automatic reversal system performance that had “greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection”.

After extensive additional testing, Tesla determined the vehicles pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results did not meet automatic reversal systems requirements.

Tesla said starting September 13, vehicles in production and in pre-delivery received a software update that sets power operated window operation to the requirements.

Reuters 

VW software issues point to dominant OS in future, says tech boss

One start-up in the space expects only a handful of operating systems will win race
News
1 week ago

HSBC taps the brakes on lofty Porsche valuations

The initial public offering is set to be one of the biggest seen in Europe
News
1 week ago
