Washington — Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1-million US vehicles because the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, increasing the risk of injury.
The electric vehicle manufacturer told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it would perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system. The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.
Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries or deaths related to the recall.
NHTSA said a closing window without the proper automatic reversing system may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury.
It said the vehicles failed to comply with the requirements of a federal motor vehicle safety standard on power windows.
Tesla said during product testing in August employees identified window automatic reversal system performance that had “greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection”.
After extensive additional testing, Tesla determined the vehicles pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results did not meet automatic reversal systems requirements.
Tesla said starting September 13, vehicles in production and in pre-delivery received a software update that sets power operated window operation to the requirements.
Reuters
Tesla recalls nearly 1.1-million US vehicles over software glitch
Electric vehicle maker recalls cars with faulty windows that can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up
