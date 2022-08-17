Business reimagined post-pandemic: How to ensure the success of SMEs

Over the last two years of the pandemic, a lot has changed. Businesses have had to realign, rebuild and reinvent themselves entirely.

The unprecedented times demand that SMEs face challenges head-on, armed with the right information and tools to adapt and thrive in the future.

A recent Standard Bank SME Summit, in partnership with Business Day discussed the crucial elements needed to maintain a business post-pandemic, under the theme “Business Reimagined.”

Radio personality, entrepreneur and host, Msizi James, welcomed Standard Bank back for the fifth consecutive year.

Naledzani Mosomane, head of enterprise development at Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Clients (BCC) division said the bank’s purpose was to drive Africa’s growth which could be achieved by partnering with businesses around the continent.

“Working with businesses across our economy has taught the division that businesses need a partner who’s willing to walk their journey with them, take the time to understand their vision and provide them with the appropriate financial and non-financial solutions to recognise and enable opportunity so their business can thrive.”

James went on to introduce the opening keynote speaker, futurist, economist and business trends analyst from Flux Trends, Bronwyn Williams.

Williams said the most important part of any business is its people and that all value, whether it comes from the metaverse, real world or the workplace, comes from human relationships with your team, with your staff and with your customers.

She compared the world of work before and after Covid-19 by explaining the K shaped strategy. The top half of the K represents prosperous businesses and the bottom half of the K represents struggling businesses. Williams said there was unfairness among businesses. She asked the audience and viewers how they would “build better back”?

Trends around the productivity paradox; digital connection aiding in disconnection rather than reconnection; burnout and the great resignation movement, have all come to play over the last two years. But what can be said about improving the business landscape when everything has been tipped on its head?