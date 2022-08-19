Standard Bank, start-up partner to address African transport challenges

The key to unlocking value chains, especially in the tech start-up industry, is the ability of established corporations to work effectively with small, agile start-ups.

Big corporations partnering with start-ups is an untested and undeveloped space. Few models have been developed to date and examples of successful collaboration are few and far between.

However, the success of Standard Bank’s recent direct minority equity investment into Tripplo, a tech-enabled logistics solution, “highlights the power of both Standard Bank’s future-ready strategy as well as its ecosystems approach in building and managing successful partnerships with start-ups”, says Sacheen Kala, head of the Founders Factory Partnership at Standard Bank’s Moonshots business innovation division.

This start-up partnership was developed when Standard Bank entered a relationship with tech business accelerator Founders Factory Africa (FFA), a venture development company that designs, builds and scales tech-enabled businesses across Africa.

Recognising the challenges of intra-African logistics and trade, Victor Chaitezvi started Tripplo in 2018, armed with a vision to reimagine the movement of African cargo.

By building a digital platform enabling real-time road freight cargo booking integration and management across the Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc), “Chaitezvi effectively transformed the region's long-established manually operated cargo logistics industry in just three months,” says Darren Segal, head of Moonshots.