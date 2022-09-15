×

Companies / Financial Services

Universal Partners clenches its teeth on Dentex deal

Company offers scant new information on the proposed sale of its UK-based dental practices, saying it is still subject to regulatory approval but is expected to close by mid-2023

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 18:46 Marc Hasenfuss

Investors champing at the bit to hear what price Universal Partners (UP), the low-key investment company, is asking for its biggest investment might be a little frustrated at the lack of new information in the latest set of financial results.

In late August UP announced the proposed sale of its stake in UK-based dental practices specialist Dentex to the rival Portman Group. While the envisaged deal is set to be settled in cash and Portman shares, no price tag was mentioned...

