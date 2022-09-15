Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Universal Partners clenches its teeth on Dentex deal
Company offers scant new information on the proposed sale of its UK-based dental practices, saying it is still subject to regulatory approval but is expected to close by mid-2023
Investors champing at the bit to hear what price Universal Partners (UP), the low-key investment company, is asking for its biggest investment might be a little frustrated at the lack of new information in the latest set of financial results.
In late August UP announced the proposed sale of its stake in UK-based dental practices specialist Dentex to the rival Portman Group. While the envisaged deal is set to be settled in cash and Portman shares, no price tag was mentioned...
