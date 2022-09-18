×

Absa could challenge Competition Tribunal’s order to reopen Sekunjalo accounts

Bank considers taking legal action to keep accounts closed, but says it will co-operate with continuing investigations

18 September 2022 - 20:04 Denise Mhlanga

Absa said on Sunday it “respectfully disagrees” with the Competition Tribunal’s ruling that it must reopen four Sekunjalo Group bank accounts, and it is considering taking legal action to keep them closed.

On Friday the Competition Tribunal granted interim relief to the Sekunjalo Group, preventing three banks from closing its bank accounts and ordering five others, including Absa, to reopen bank accounts already closed...

