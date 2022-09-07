Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Discovery cites widespread risks as it withholds dividend
CEO Adrian Gore says while Covid-19 has largely eased there are considerable economic headwinds
Discovery shares slumped more than 10% after the health and insurance group maintained its no-dividend policy for ordinary shareholders, even after its earnings topped prepandemic levels led by a strong performance from its SA operations.
The group’s board opted not to declare an ordinary final dividend for the year to end-June 2022 due to uncertainty about the future effects of Covid-19 and an increasingly worrying global economic backdrop...
