Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
THE G SPOT
Not many green shoots for Old Mutual
It’s anything but the best of times for SA’s insurers, with high unemployment, low growth and weak, volatile equity markets and now dawn raids to deal with, after the Competition Commission swooped on the offices of Old Mutual and seven other prominent life insurers
Old Mutual shares fell over 8% on Tuesday on the release of its interim numbers to end-June, as headline earnings per share slid 7% and assets under management fell by a similar margin. And now there’s the Competition Commission probe to deal with too. The FM spoke to CEO Iain Williamson.
What exactly is the commission after?..
