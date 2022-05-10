Companies / Financial Services Sanlam Private Equity targets R3bn for new mid-market fund SPE plans to raise fresh capital and partially recycle R1.9bn in proceeds from the sale of three investments in the past year B L Premium

Sanlam Private Equity (SPE) plans to raise between R2.5bn and R3bn in capital for its new mid-market fund that will invest in medium-sized SA companies.

The fund will target businesses with annual ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of between R50m and R250m but will avoid early stage companies and those involved in mining, infrastructure or agriculture...