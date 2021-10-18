Companies / Financial Services Asset managers miss out on private equity returns, Old Mutual unit says Alternative investments outperform listed markets by 3%-5% over the long term, US data shows B L Premium

Asset managers should consider allocating more capital to unlisted assets to diversify their investments and boost returns for underlying investors, said Old Mutual Private Equity.

Investors continue to underallocate capital to unlisted assets with less than 2% of their assets under management (AUM) typically being invested in unlisted asset classes such as private equity, said Farhad Khan, a partner at Old Mutual Private Equity, a division of Old Mutual Alternative Investments...