RMB Corvest sees buying opportunity in JSE delistings The on-balance sheet private equity vehicle of Rand Merchant Bank says many JSE companies would be better off in the unlisted environment

RMB Corvest, an on-balance sheet private equity vehicle of Rand Merchant Bank, sees the delistings dilemma plaguing the JSE as an opportunity to snap up assets it believes would be better off operating in an unlisted environment.

The FirstRand-owned private equity house, the sister company of RMB Ventures which targets slightly larger assets, says less mature entities in the JSE’s small to mid-cap space would benefit from partnering private investors for five to seven years before pursuing a listing...