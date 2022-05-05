News & Fox ALTERNATIVE ASSETS Kevin Pietersen sells a R15m share in luxury game lodge England’s SA-born batsman is selling a R15m share in his luxury game lodge through AltVest

In a blockbuster first listing for the new alternative investment company AltVest, cricketer Kevin Pietersen will use the platform to raise R15m by selling shares in his big five game lodge Umganu.

It’s a coup for AltVest, which listed on the Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE) on Thursday, with a mission to provide the man-in-the-street with the opportunity to invest in alternative assets — such as game farms, sports teams, private equity, wine farms and rare wine. ..