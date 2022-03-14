Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How Absa has benefited from SA’s economic recovery

Business Day TV speaks to Absa CEO Jason Quinn

14 March 2022 - 20:34
The Absa Group headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS
The Absa Group headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS

SA’s fourth-largest bank by market value, Absa, has more than trebled full-year profit as economic conditions have improved, triggering a decline in credit impairments. Business Day TV spoke to Absa CEO Jason Quinn for insight into the bank’s outlook.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Failed statehood top risk in Irmsa report

Michael Avery and guests talk about the Irmsa report  and how we tackle the scourge of corruption
Companies
7 hours ago

WATCH: Standard Bank posts surge in annual profit

Business Day TV talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the bank’s results
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: What will SA’s future energy mix look like?

Michael Avery and guests discuss the role of gas on path to net zero
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: TymeBank diversifies into medical insurance

Business Day TV speaks to ​TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Shoprite shrugs off effects of July unrest

Business Day TV speaks to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
Companies
6 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Indefinite grounding of flights is a huge blow, ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Naspers loses R100bn on fears of potential WeChat ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
MTN overtakes M-Pesa to become Africa’s largest ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Standard Bank looks beyond lending in scramble ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
EOH Mthombo sells four businesses for R417m as it ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Standard Bank looks beyond lending in scramble for Africa

Companies / Financial Services

Net1 gets nod to buy payment platform Connect Group in R3.7bn deal

Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam is not done yet with deal making, says CEO Paul Hanratty

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.