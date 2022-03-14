NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How Absa has benefited from SA’s economic recovery
Business Day TV speaks to Absa CEO Jason Quinn
14 March 2022 - 20:34
SA’s fourth-largest bank by market value, Absa, has more than trebled full-year profit as economic conditions have improved, triggering a decline in credit impairments. Business Day TV spoke to Absa CEO Jason Quinn for insight into the bank’s outlook.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.