WATCH: Standard Bank posts surge in annual profit

Business Day TV discusses the performance with Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala

11 March 2022 - 17:15 Business Day tv

Standard Bank has delivered double-digit profit growth. SA’s second most valuable lender grew annual headline earnings by 57%, as low interest rates fuelled spending activity and credit impairments eased.

Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Sim Tshabalala.

Or listen to full audio

