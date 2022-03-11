NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Standard Bank posts surge in annual profit
Business Day TV discusses the performance with Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala
11 March 2022 - 17:15
Standard Bank has delivered double-digit profit growth. SA’s second most valuable lender grew annual headline earnings by 57%, as low interest rates fuelled spending activity and credit impairments eased.
Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Sim Tshabalala.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.