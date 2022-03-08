NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Shoprite shrugs off effects of July unrest
Business Day TV speaks to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht
08 March 2022 - 20:37
Shoprite has managed to deliver double digit sales and profit growth during its half-year, despite the impact of the July’s unrest. The retailer opened 62 new stores during the period, which helped boost sales by 10% while profit grew 25%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.