WATCH: Shoprite shrugs off effects of July unrest

Business Day TV speaks to Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht

08 March 2022 - 20:37
Shoprite: New stores have increased the group’s footprint. Picture: Jeremy Glyn
Shoprite: New stores have increased the group’s footprint. Picture: Jeremy Glyn

Shoprite has managed to deliver double digit sales and profit growth during its half-year, despite the impact of the July’s unrest. The retailer opened 62 new stores during the period, which helped boost sales by 10% while profit grew 25%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

