FINANCIAL SERVICES
Sanlam is not done yet with deal making, says CEO Paul Hanratty
11 March 2022 - 05:10
Sanlam, which spent much of 2021 securing a raft of deals to bolster its position as Africa’s largest non-bank financial services group, says it is not done with deal making as it seeks to scale up further and widen its profit margins.
With the group describing its business in SA as a “fortress”, it is chasing further scale at home and abroad through a series of deals that have shaken up the domestic asset management and insurance market. It has exited its UK life insurance, wealth and financial planning businesses, though it retained its international asset management capabilities in that market, and is channelling new revenue from its minority stake in Indian insurance group Shriram...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now