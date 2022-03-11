Companies / Financial Services FINANCIAL SERVICES Sanlam is not done yet with deal making, says CEO Paul Hanratty B L Premium

Sanlam, which spent much of 2021 securing a raft of deals to bolster its position as Africa’s largest non-bank financial services group, says it is not done with deal making as it seeks to scale up further and widen its profit margins.

With the group describing its business in SA as a “fortress”, it is chasing further scale at home and abroad through a series of deals that have shaken up the domestic asset management and insurance market. It has exited its UK life insurance, wealth and financial planning businesses, though it retained its international asset management capabilities in that market, and is channelling new revenue from its minority stake in Indian insurance group Shriram...