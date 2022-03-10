NEWS LEADER
WATCH: TymeBank diversifies into medical insurance
Business Day TV speaks to TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan
10 March 2022 - 19:38
TymeBank is diversifying its offering. The digital bank has announced that it will be launching health insurance known as TymeHealth, in partnership with National HealthCare Group. Business Day TV spoke to TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan for more detail.
