WATCH: TymeBank diversifies into medical insurance

Business Day TV speaks to ​TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan

10 March 2022 - 19:38

TymeBank is diversifying its offering. The digital bank has announced that it will be launching health insurance known as TymeHealth, in partnership with National HealthCare Group. Business Day TV spoke to ​TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan for more detail.

