Net1 gets nod to buy payment platform Connect Group in R3.7bn deal
Competition authorities in SA, Botswana and Namibia have approved the transaction
11 March 2022 - 09:16
Financial services and technology group Net1 has secured regulatory approvals to acquire payments platform Connect Group in a R3.7bn deal that will expand its footprint in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector in Southern Africa.
Competition authorities in SA, Botswana and Namibia have approved the transaction, Net1 said on Friday...
