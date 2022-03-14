WATCH: Failed statehood top risk in Irmsa report

In his Monday morning missive the president chose to highlight the work that has been done by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in fighting corruption.



He pointed to the fact that the issue of corruption is raised by concerned citizens wherever he goes, which is certainly not a blistering insight. But it requires leadership to tackle corruption.



A lack of decisive, ethical, and courageous leadership translating into tangible and speedy delivery has been identified as a key risk for SA in the next 12 months and the country runs the risk of becoming a failed state if this inaction continues.



This is contained in the Institute of Risk Management SA’s (Irmsa) Risk Report 2022 which has just been released. The document that polls risk professionals both in the private and public sector is acknowledged as a key primer for strategic risk management and planning.



To talk about the report and how we tackle the scourge of corruption, Michael Avery is joined by Berenice Francis, Irmsa immediate pastpresident and board member, and advocate Kevin Malunga, academic head: LLB Faculty at Regenesys Business School and former deputy public protector