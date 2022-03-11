Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank looks beyond lending in scramble for Africa

Former Liberty CEO David Munro tasked with integrating the insurer into its financial services offering

11 March 2022 - 10:13 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 11 March 2022 - 11:56

Standard Bank, which was founded almost 160 years ago, is looking beyond banking for new growth opportunities as it looks to become Africa’s premier diversified financial services group.

With a presence in 17 African markets beyond SA the bank’s recent buyout of Liberty minority shareholders will allow it to integrate the insurer’s short and long-term insurance products into its offering to tap new revenue streams on the rest of the continent. Add in asset manager Stanlib and the group has R1.4-trillion in assets under management (AUM), the third-largest in Africa after the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Ninety One...

