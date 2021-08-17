Companies / Financial Services

WATCH | Live webcast of Standard Bank Group annual results

Join us for this live webcast from 10am on Thursday August 19

17 August 2021 - 07:13
Standard Bank Group, one of SA's big four banks, is announcing its half-year results on Thursday August 19, with a live webcast from 10am that will be accessible via this page.

The group has a 158-year operating history in SA and has been building a franchise elsewhere in Africa since the late 1980s, operating in 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

The registration link will be available soon. 

(The live stream will start at 10am on Thursday August 19.)

Full coverage of the results will also be published right here on the Business Day website on Thursday.

