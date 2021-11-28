Companies / Financial Services Mergence rates Standard Bank a screaming buy B L Premium

Mergence Investment Managers is calling Standard Bank a screaming buy on the basis that its share price could rally 30% over the next two years as the integration of Liberty and a reorganisation of its business unlock new growth opportunities.

The Cape Town-based asset manager says while Standard Bank’s share price has not recovered as strongly as other banks from 2020’s pandemic-induced mayhem, that makes it an attractive investment given its long-term growth potential. Nevertheless, Mergence cautions that Standard Bank will need to deliver on its recently announced shake-up of its internal operations, something that may require an inevitable cut in staff numbers...