Standard Bank wins digital learning award

Standard Bank’s Insurance Academy has won the 2021 SA Board for People Practices (SABPP) Digital Learning Award for strategic alignment and leading practice for an organisation.

This recognises the academy’s outstanding work aligned primarily to Standard Bank’s people and culture strategies.

The SABPP, established in 1982, is an autonomous standards and professional registration body for the human resources (HR) profession. Over the span of its existence, it has registered more than 10,000 HR professionals on five levels of professionalism.

Standard Bank’s internal Insurance Academy is designed to transform the insurance business by building deep specialist skills; letting people upskill and reskill; managing internal skills; attracting and retaining talent through innovative development opportunities; and preparing a future-ready, client-orientated workforce.

“We strongly believe in continuously upskilling and deepening the knowledge of our staff and we are incredibly proud to have won this award,” says Nolwandle Mgoqi, chief executive of Standard Bank Insurance SA.

Given how businesses are evolving in part due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a shift in the skills they need, to a mix of technical and soft skills that enhance human engagement. Standard Bank knows it remains a challenge to source critical skills, and it is critical to invest in and develop skills both for the business and for broader society.

In that spirit, and using Standard Bank’s digital learning platforms, the Insurance Academy has developed innovative, gamified learning techniques.

“We have seen an increasing shift in focus towards insurtech across the industry, which requires new skills to keep pace,” says Mgoqi.

“This prestigious award reaffirms our abiding confidence in our people and their importance in continuing to help our clients protect what matters most in a tailored way that allows us to continue to build this continent that we call home.”

This article was paid for by Standard Bank.