Standard Bank issues green bonds for renewable energy and housing Bank expands social bond programme by R1.5bn after boost for women borrowers

Standard Bank has issued R1.4bn in 10-year green bonds to help finance renewable energy projects in SA, it said in a statement on Friday.

The note, which is listed in the JSE’s sustainability segment, is the third debt instrument to be issued under Standard Bank’s sustainable bond framework established in February 2020 that directs funding towards projects aligned with the group’s social, economic and environmental strategy...