Shareholders vote in favour of Investec Asset Management demerger

10 February 2020 - 19:38 Mudiwa Gavaza
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Investec’s shareholders have voted in favour of the proposed separation and listing of its asset management business, Ninety One, now Investec Asset Management.

The split will see Investec break away into Investec Bank & Wealth and Investec Asset Management, which will become Ninety One.

Shareholder approval of the transaction was the last outstanding requirement as regulatory approval has already been granted.

In a statement, Investec joint CEOs Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit said: “We are pleased that our shareholders have given overwhelming support to the demerger of Ninety One, a part of the strategy to focus and simplify the businesses. Both Investec and Ninety One are now positioned for sustainable, long-term growth. We are fully confident that our clients, shareholders and stakeholders will be the beneficiaries.”

The expected first day of trading is March 16, with the unit expected to be listed in London and Johannesburg.

Investec will retain a 15% stake in its former asset management division after the separation, which will strengthen the bank’s overall capital base.

Investec shareholders will receive one share in Ninety One for every two held in the Investec group.

Investec had previously said its shareholders will own 55% of the combined total issued shares of Ninety One. Based on Investec’s market capitalisation of R88.66bn on Monday, this implies a value of R29.3bn for Ninety One.

Shares in Investec closed the day 0.31% lower on Monday at R86 a share.

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Fund managers vested with broad mandates add value to pension funds

The view that fund managers are good at picking stocks but should steer clear of asset allocation decisions has turned out to be untrue
Opinion
4 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Figuring out the winners

It would make the life of the unit trust providers far easier if there were one awards show providing undisputed bragging rights
Opinion
4 days ago

Investec unbundling: Ninety One rolls the dice

Investec’s asset manager will list in the first quarter of 2020, but should investors, burnt by Coronation, tuck in?
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Brace for a bumpy ride ahead, warns Investec co-CEO

Hendrik du Toit expects more volatility in world markets as a decade-long bull run comes to an end
Companies
2 months ago

Investec split planned for March

SA's largest asset manager Investec is spinning off its asset-management unit, which will be known as Ninety One
Companies
2 months ago

