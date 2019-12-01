Investec demerger unlikely to unlock much value
Investors also question exorbitant cost of the transaction, which amounts to more than R1bn
01 December 2019 - 18:42
The demerger of Investec Asset Management — soon to be renamed Ninety One — from its parent specialist bank and asset manager will initially replicate the same dual-listed structure but is unlikely to unlock much value for shareholders.
“I think it is reasonably priced in relation to the likes of Coronation,” said Glen Baker, a fund manager at Anchor Capital, based on his analysis of the expected price-to-earnings ratio and dividend yield of Ninety One.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.