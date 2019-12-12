Investec Property Fund buys two Belgian properties for R1.1bn

Investec Property Fund is increasing its exposure to pan-European logistics assets, saying on Thursday it had agreed to buy two Belgian logistics properties for €70.4m (R1.1bn), part of its strategy to increase exposure to a high-performing sector.

The two properties in Flanders, Belgium, were part of a thriving logistics sector in Belgium, driven by e-commerce and steady economic growth, the company said.

The fund had said during its six months to end-September that Pan European Logistics had underpinned distribution growth of 3.1% for the period.

The fund listed on the ASX in May, having listed on the JSE in 2013. It managed 31 properties across Australia and New Zealand as of the end of September, a portfolio worth about A$1.2bn.

In its results for the six months to end-September, the fund had said it invested €21.5m into pan-European Logistics during its first half, and that it had deployed €106m of the €150m capital committed to this platform.

