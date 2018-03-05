WATCH: Loss at Nedbank’s rest of Africa unit widens

Companies / Financial Services

05 March 2018 - 10:32 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DEAN HUTTON
Nedbank, SA’s fourth-largest bank, released its full-year results on Friday, and reported an increase in earnings of just more than 2%.

Losses in its associates, however, held back higher growth.

Business Day reported that the loss contributed by its rest of Africa division grew to R810m from R287m in 2016.

But Nedbank’s rest of Africa division did manage to produce impressive income growth of 31% to R2.5bn, taking its contribution to 5% of the group’s total income of R51.7bn.

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown spoke to Business Day TV to give viewers a closer look at the numbers.

Nedbank grows headline earnings despite losses in its rest of Africa division

Bank says that the total effect its struggling Ecobank Transnational Incorporated had on the group’s headline earnings was a large loss
