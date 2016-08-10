Public servants take pension fund to court over benefits

ONE of the biggest unions representing state employees is taking its pension fund to court in a bid to preserve shrinking benefits.

Public servants have usually enjoyed guaranteed, and rising, retirement and resignation benefits.

The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) is one of the few remaining defined benefit funds in SA, which prides itself on providing a pension based on final salary and length of service, not as in most funds which operate on a defined contribution system in which the pension is based on the value of the member’s underlying assets in the fund.

But some public servants got a rude shock recently when the benefits they had been quoted just weeks before were cut, in some cases by 7%.

Leon Gilbert, assistant GM: interest of the Public Servants Association (PSA), said the GEPF, which has 1.3-million public servants in its membership, had revised the actuarial values of its members’ financial interest in the fund. "Imagine the shock when someone who was quoted a resignation benefit of R1m was told he had to make do with less than R950,000," he said.

The association represents more than 200,000 public servants and is the largest nonaffiliated union in the state service.

Gilbert said the GEPF did not follow the consultation process, as contemplated in the GEPF Law and the rules of the fund. The PSA aimed to have the GEPF reverse the decision and consult before amending the actuarial factors.

Negotiation was required with the minister of finance and/or employee groups before changes were made to the benefit structure.

The PSA has approached the High Court in Pretoria to set aside what it calls the "unilateral" decision by the GEPF.

It is awaiting a date for the matter to be set down.

Transparency from the GEPF, though, remains limited.

GEPF principal officer Abel Sithole acknowledged receipt of court documents in the PSA matter regarding the revised actuarial interest factors. "The GEPF considers this matter as sub judice," said Sithole.

