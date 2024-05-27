SA’s only private coal-fired power station attracts new investors
Competition Commission approves purchase of Aldwych by Harith InfraCo
27 May 2024 - 05:00
Business person Sandile Zungu’s outfit, Zungu Investments Company, and Mergence Investment Managers have invested in SA’s only privately owned coal-fired power station, Kelvin Power Station.
The Competition Commission on Friday said it had approved the purchase of Aldwych by an outfit called Harith InfraCo — whose shareholders are the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF); Development Bank of Southern Africa, Mergence, Zungu Investments and Harith General Partners...
