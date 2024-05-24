Q&A: Home solar will keep growing despite less load-shedding, says GoSolr boss
24 May 2024 - 05:00
SA’s largest residential subscription solar power provider, GoSolr, expects the demand for rooftop solar solutions to continue growing despite Eskom starting to show progress in resolving load-shedding.
The company, backed by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, hopes to raise about R10bn in funding as it aims to install up to 500MW of solar generation capacity over the next three to four years...
