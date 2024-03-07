Companies / Energy

Harbour Energy’s $32m profit constrained by UK’s windfall tax

Lower natural gas prices and output have also dented revenue

07 March 2024 - 11:35
by Agency Staff
Harbour Energy's oil rig in the North Sea. Picture: HARBOUR ENERGY
Harbour Energy's oil rig in the North Sea. Picture: HARBOUR ENERGY

London — Harbour Energy, the largest British North Sea oil and gas producer, reported on March 7 a net profit of just $32m for 2023, as the UK’s windfall tax for energy companies wiped out most of its pretax profit while lower natural gas prices and output dented revenue.

After the spike in energy prices in 2022, Britain imposed an energy profit levy (EPL) on oil and gas producers, which raised the tax rate to 75%.

Harbour Energy said its full-year profit before tax for 2023 totalled $597m.

That was down from $2.5bn in 2022 when net profit was only $8n, due largely to the $1.5bn set aside for the EPL.

On Wednesday, Britain’s finance minister Jeremy Hunt extended the EPL by another year to 2029.

The EPL also pushed Harbour Energy into a loss in the first half of 2023, leading it to cut its headcount in Britain, scale back North Sea spending, and seek to diversify its operations overseas.

Reuters

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Why India is quietly befriending Iran

New Delhi seeks achieve energy security and develop new trade routes, but Tehran-Washington tension is a problem
Opinion
3 days ago

Norway’s Equinor cuts shareholder payouts by $3bn

Share price drops despite rise in 2023 oil and gas output
Companies
4 weeks ago

ATTILA KADIKOY: Trends that will shape 2024 global investment landscape

US may have a technical recession, but a soft landing is likelier and will strengthen stocks and bonds
Opinion
1 month ago

War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024

Hostilities in the Red Sea not the only challenge facing shipping companies in the year ahead
World
1 month ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Russia faces mighty obstacle in western LNG sanctions

Small number of tankers that can carry LNG, Russia's lack of access to technology and finance means it cannot divert gas sales as easily as oil sales
World
2 months ago

Shares in shipping companies rally but global markets slip

Market predicts that accelerating Houthi attacks in the Red Sea may push up shipping rates
Markets
2 months ago
