UK aerospace supplier Melrose raises profit outlook

The owner of GKN Aerospace, which counts Airbus and Boeing as its top customers, has recovered strongly from the pandemic lows

07 March 2024 - 11:16
by Aby Jose Koilparambil
Branding is seen outside the headquarters of GKN in Redditch, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY/FILE
Bengaluru — British aerospace supplier Melrose raised its profit outlook for this year by £30m on March 7, buoyed by pent-up demand in civil aviation, after it posted a surge in 2023 profit ahead of market view.

The owner of GKN Aerospace, which counts Airbus and Boeing as its top customers, has recovered strongly from the pandemic lows, due to increased airline traffic and easing supply chain troubles.

However, the recent Boeing 737 MAX 9 crisis has tempered industry expectations of a faster rate of profit growth.

The US planemaker came under fire from regulators and lawmakers after a January 5 mid-air blowout on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 that rocked the aerospace industry.

Melrose, which supplies airframe structures and engine components to the aerospace sector, said there remained revenue headwinds from industry-wide supply chain issues, as well as short-term destocking due to the phasing of commercial aircraft build rates, and the effect of planned exits and disposals in its structures division.

Melrose, which spun off its auto and other businesses in 2023 to become a pure-play aerospace supplier, said adjusted operating profit from continuing operations for the year ended December 31 2023 surged more than three-fold to £390m ($496.6m), ahead of LSEG analysts’ average estimates of £327.2m.

The company proposed a final dividend of 3.5p a share for 2023.

Reuters

Boeing’s bid for Spirit Aero could help improve supply chain

Bringing back struggling Spirit could help Boeing’s operations since the combined company would command more manufacturing resource
2 days ago

Thales posts higher profit but cuts jobs at its Space division

CEO Patrice Caine said stiff competition in space  industry led to redeployment of 1,300 staff
1 day ago

Adani Defence unveils mega munitions complex in India

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group plans to pour more than $360m into making bullets, missiles and drones for India's army
1 week ago

Boeing has much to prove, says CEO

Accident involving a MAX 9 jet has turned into a full-blown safety and reputational crisis
1 month ago

Frozen Boeing MAX production disrupts airlines’ growth plans

The FAA says the plane maker may continue production at its current rate, but not increase it
1 month ago

Japan starts precision landing on moon of Slim spacecraft

Jaxa will broadcast the touchdown on its YouTube channel, but says it will take up to a month to verify if achieved the high-precision goals
1 month ago

Japan aims for the moon with sniper precision

Smart Lander for Investigating Moon will use unprecedented technology to search for water and other factors that could sustain life on the moon
1 month ago

Ukraine aerospace sector push for Western partners meets with scepticism

Kyiv seeks joint ventures with international armament manufacturers
3 months ago

Europe’s defence industry calls for more firm orders

Industry body says Ukraine invasion was a wake-up call
3 months ago

Rolls-Royce sets out ambitious plan to become a profit engine

CEO aims to grow earnings fourfold in five years, driven by a surge in profit margins
3 months ago
