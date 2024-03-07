Branding is seen outside the headquarters of GKN in Redditch, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY/FILE
Bengaluru — British aerospace supplier Melrose raised its profit outlook for this year by £30m on March 7, buoyed by pent-up demand in civil aviation, after it posted a surge in 2023 profit ahead of market view.
The owner of GKN Aerospace, which counts Airbus and Boeing as its top customers, has recovered strongly from the pandemic lows, due to increased airline traffic and easing supply chain troubles.
However, the recent Boeing 737 MAX 9 crisis has tempered industry expectations of a faster rate of profit growth.
The US planemaker came under fire from regulators and lawmakers after a January 5 mid-air blowout on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 that rocked the aerospace industry.
Melrose, which supplies airframe structures and engine components to the aerospace sector, said there remained revenue headwinds from industry-wide supply chain issues, as well as short-term destocking due to the phasing of commercial aircraft build rates, and the effect of planned exits and disposals in its structures division.
Melrose, which spun off its auto and other businesses in 2023 to become a pure-play aerospace supplier, said adjusted operating profit from continuing operations for the year ended December 31 2023 surged more than three-fold to £390m ($496.6m), ahead of LSEG analysts’ average estimates of £327.2m.
The company proposed a final dividend of 3.5p a share for 2023.
UK aerospace supplier Melrose raises profit outlook
The owner of GKN Aerospace, which counts Airbus and Boeing as its top customers, has recovered strongly from the pandemic lows
Bengaluru — British aerospace supplier Melrose raised its profit outlook for this year by £30m on March 7, buoyed by pent-up demand in civil aviation, after it posted a surge in 2023 profit ahead of market view.
The owner of GKN Aerospace, which counts Airbus and Boeing as its top customers, has recovered strongly from the pandemic lows, due to increased airline traffic and easing supply chain troubles.
However, the recent Boeing 737 MAX 9 crisis has tempered industry expectations of a faster rate of profit growth.
The US planemaker came under fire from regulators and lawmakers after a January 5 mid-air blowout on a Boeing 737 MAX 9 that rocked the aerospace industry.
Melrose, which supplies airframe structures and engine components to the aerospace sector, said there remained revenue headwinds from industry-wide supply chain issues, as well as short-term destocking due to the phasing of commercial aircraft build rates, and the effect of planned exits and disposals in its structures division.
Melrose, which spun off its auto and other businesses in 2023 to become a pure-play aerospace supplier, said adjusted operating profit from continuing operations for the year ended December 31 2023 surged more than three-fold to £390m ($496.6m), ahead of LSEG analysts’ average estimates of £327.2m.
The company proposed a final dividend of 3.5p a share for 2023.
Reuters
Boeing’s bid for Spirit Aero could help improve supply chain
Thales posts higher profit but cuts jobs at its Space division
Adani Defence unveils mega munitions complex in India
Boeing has much to prove, says CEO
Frozen Boeing MAX production disrupts airlines’ growth plans
Japan starts precision landing on moon of Slim spacecraft
Japan aims for the moon with sniper precision
Ukraine aerospace sector push for Western partners meets with scepticism
Europe’s defence industry calls for more firm orders
Rolls-Royce sets out ambitious plan to become a profit engine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Boeing’s bid for Spirit Aero could help improve supply chain
Thales posts higher profit but cuts jobs at its Space division
Adani Defence unveils mega munitions complex in India
Boeing has much to prove, says CEO
Frozen Boeing MAX production disrupts airlines’ growth plans
Japan starts precision landing on moon of Slim spacecraft
Japan aims for the moon with sniper precision
Runway safety concerns in focus as Japan probes Tokyo crash
Ukraine aerospace sector push for Western partners meets with scepticism
Europe’s defence industry calls for more firm orders
Rolls-Royce sets out ambitious plan to become a profit engine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.