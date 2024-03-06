Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments takes a look at potential upcoming listings on the JSE with a focus on WeBuyCars, Rainbow Chicken and Boxer.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks — WeBuyCars, Rainbow Chicken and Boxer
Business Day TV spoke to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments
