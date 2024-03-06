Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
We want to maximise access to global platforms, and harness their potential for good, but have to recognise the dangers they present
The generator, which replaces the one that was damaged by an explosion in 2021, will add 800MW to the grid
NEC throws Ramaphosa the hot potato of whether to add corruption accused to party list
Grewer, also known as Althea Cloete, sold shares in a closed period, and the JSE says she ‘obstructed’ the JSE's regulatory process
GDP up a marginal 0.1%, with constraints likely to undermine growth for most of the year
Incubators will benefit from generating their own revenue and seeking additional revenue streams
Southeast Asian country worries its exports will be hurt
Alignment camp to expose players to the demands of Springbok rugby
From the Urwerk UR-100V Lightspeed’s astronomical appeal to Tudor’s partnership with new Formula One team Visa Cash App RB, here’s a look at the latest in luxury watches this March
Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.