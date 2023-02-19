Companies / Energy

SA still has time ‘to get in the battery game’

Recent regulatory changes will see commercial and industrial demand for batteries in SA take off, says Bushveld Energy CEO Mikhail Nikomarov

BL Premium
19 February 2023 - 17:20 Denene Erasmus

Bushveld Energy will soon start producing vanadium battery electrolyte at its new facility in East London. The company’s CEO Mikhail Nikomarov said this was an important step in the company’s long-term goal to assemble battery systems locally.

Nikomarov, who is also chair of the SA Energy Storage Association, said recent regulatory changes will see the commercial and industrial demand for batteries in SA take off. This will create a lot of potential for localisation, which will become a “lost opportunity” if SA fails to “take advantage of this”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.