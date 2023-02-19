The rand recovered some ground after falling to its weakest level against the dollar since early November earlier in the week
Every business needs to make sure that it’s adequately prepared to meet, mitigate and even avoid other issues that threaten to sink any hope of recovery and inclusive growth
The ratio climbed in the third quarter after rocketing 62% from 2011/12 to 2021/22, placing the SA numbers among the world’s highest
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Group says sales growth has been exceptional with an equally solid performance in aftersales
Market apprehensive about possibility of large portion of Eskom’s debt being absorbed into sovereign balance sheet
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
It is still unclear whether the strikes in the heart of the capital were aimed at a specific individual
The striker extended his superb run of form by netting a goal in each half of his side’s 3-0 Premier League win to extend his scoring streak to five games
The new 500X gains new technologies and a new and exclusive open-top model
Bushveld Energy will soon start producing vanadium battery electrolyte at its new facility in East London. The company’s CEO Mikhail Nikomarov said this was an important step in the company’s long-term goal to assemble battery systems locally.
Nikomarov, who is also chair of the SA Energy Storage Association, said recent regulatory changes will see the commercial and industrial demand for batteries in SA take off. This will create a lot of potential for localisation, which will become a “lost opportunity” if SA fails to “take advantage of this”...
SA still has time ‘to get in the battery game’
Recent regulatory changes will see commercial and industrial demand for batteries in SA take off, says Bushveld Energy CEO Mikhail Nikomarov
