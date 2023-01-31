Renergen plans Nasdaq listing in next growth phase

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
Renergen, which is in early stages of commercialising its liquefied natural gas (LNG) and helium resources, plans to list on the Nasdaq exchange later this year to raise additional funding for phase two of its Virginia Gas Project.
A week ago, the company announced the production of its first liquid helium as part of phase one, placing SA on the map as one of just eight countries that produces the resource.
The helium is contained in the natural gas and is used in producing semiconductors, an essential element of cars, computers, medical devices, cellphones and other technology.
Renergen also became the first SA company to produce LNG in September last year, and commercial deliveries commenced in December.
Phase one of the Virgina project is essentially a pilot plant for phase two.
Renergen, which is already listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and the JSE, said in a statement on Tuesday that it was preparing a circular for shareholders seeking approval to issue additional shares for cash.
The date of the potential listing is yet to be determined, as well as the number of ordinary shares to be issued and the listing price.
Headed by CEO Stafano Marani, the company regards the next growth phase as the potential game changer as it looks to produce large quantities of LNG and liquid helium.
Renergen has said that global helium market remains constrained by limited output and increasing demand from magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and rocketry.
Demand for LNG, a cleaner energy source than fossil fuels, is also expected to increase domestically, exceeding available production capacity. SA has no other source of LNG and negligible LNG import infrastructure, according to the company.
The company’s shares were up 1.85% to R27 in early afternoon trade on the JSE, giving it a market valuation of R3.7bn.
Marani has been outspoken about big money managers investing in the JSE’s top 40 stocks and ignoring the small-cap market, which he says offer the potential to boost economic growth.
Renergen, which is still in development and not making a profit, had debt of R870m at the end of December, according to cash flow documents published on the Australian stock exchange.
The company experienced engineering problems with the commissioning of its helium plant in October, which led to further delays and a spate of negative attention on social media and Australian investor forum Hot Copper. The share price ended 2021 about 30% lower year on year.
— with Katharine Child
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
