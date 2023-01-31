LETTER: IFP proposal on traditional leaders is antidemocratic

SA is becoming more dependent on foreign investment as the current-account balance turns to deficit after years of surplus
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
Minerals Council SA says there had been a steady decrease in mining fatalities over the past two years
Paul Mashatile to be sworn in as an MP, paving way for David Mabuza’s likely exit
Additional funds raised by proposed listing will enable company to boost production of LNG and liquid helium
Despite higher interest rates, household credit continued to pick up
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
In just more than two years, 228 people have been charged under lèse-majesté and 10 are in detention
The captain replied in the best way to the insults he has had to take from nobodies
Affordable Vitz and updated Fortuner are also headed to our shores in 2023
I’m concerned about one of the IFP’s policy proposals. It supports “allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions”. In other words, the IFP believes in granting democratic power to an undemocratic system of governance.
The institution of traditional leadership is incompatible with democracy. It breaches fundamental democratic principles like equality before the law. The institution is patriarchal in SA. Within it, women are largely excluded from leadership positions because they are regarded as second-class citizens.
This confirms that women would have no place in municipalities governed by IFP-aligned traditional leaders. Leadership would be an exclusive domain of men. This is nothing short of backward and suggests the IFP may not be the best alternative government for our country.
Ayanda Sakhile ZuluVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: IFP proposal on traditional leaders is antidemocratic
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
I’m concerned about one of the IFP’s policy proposals. It supports “allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions”. In other words, the IFP believes in granting democratic power to an undemocratic system of governance.
The institution of traditional leadership is incompatible with democracy. It breaches fundamental democratic principles like equality before the law. The institution is patriarchal in SA. Within it, women are largely excluded from leadership positions because they are regarded as second-class citizens.
This confirms that women would have no place in municipalities governed by IFP-aligned traditional leaders. Leadership would be an exclusive domain of men. This is nothing short of backward and suggests the IFP may not be the best alternative government for our country.
Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EFF cuts ties with IFP coalitions in KwaZulu-Natal
EDITORIAL: Drop the political posturing and just serve our cities
New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad pledges to prioritise service delivery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EFF cuts ties with IFP coalitions in KwaZulu-Natal
EDITORIAL: Drop the political posturing and just serve our cities
New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad pledges to prioritise service delivery
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.