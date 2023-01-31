Opinion / Letters

LETTER: IFP proposal on traditional leaders is antidemocratic

The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’

31 January 2023 - 14:07
Picture: SOWETAN/BAFANA MAHLANGU
Picture: SOWETAN/BAFANA MAHLANGU

I’m concerned about one of the IFP’s policy proposals. It supports “allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions”. In other words, the IFP believes in granting democratic power to an undemocratic system of governance.

The institution of traditional leadership is incompatible with democracy. It breaches fundamental democratic principles like equality before the law. The institution is patriarchal in SA. Within it, women are largely excluded from leadership positions because they are regarded as second-class citizens.

This confirms that women would have no place in municipalities governed by IFP-aligned traditional leaders. Leadership would be an exclusive domain of men. This is nothing short of backward and suggests the IFP may not be the best alternative government for our country.

Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
Via email

