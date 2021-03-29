Renergen surges after ‘exceptional’ helium concentration reports
The find from recently drilled wells has exceeded expectations, the group says
29 March 2021 - 10:00
UPDATED 29 March 2021 - 12:32
Natural gas and helium group Renergen’s share rocketed to a record high on Monday, after it said that helium concentrations from recently drilled test wells have exceeded expectations.
One well, P007, returned a concentration of 4.38%, the group said in an update, with Renergen’s share jumping as much as 21.59% from Friday’s close to R31.25. ..
