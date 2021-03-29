Companies / Energy Renergen surges after ‘exceptional’ helium concentration reports The find from recently drilled wells has exceeded expectations, the group says BL PREMIUM

Natural gas and helium group Renergen’s share rocketed to a record high on Monday, after it said that helium concentrations from recently drilled test wells have exceeded expectations.

One well, P007, returned a concentration of 4.38%, the group said in an update, with Renergen’s share jumping as much as 21.59% from Friday’s close to R31.25. ..