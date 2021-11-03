Companies / Energy

Renergen rockets as it reports sevenfold jump in proved helium reserves

The natural gas and helium group has released an independent assessment of its reserves, sending its shares up almost a fifth in early trade

03 November 2021 - 10:41 Karl Gernetzky

Domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen says an independent assessment of its Virginia Gas Project has resulted in its proven reserves of helium rising sevenfold — news that sent its share above R40 for the first time, on Wednesday.

Renergen, now valued at R5.1bn on the JSE, has been conducting a drilling campaign in its production right in the Free State, hiring Canadian subsurface consultant Sproule to estimate its reserves...

