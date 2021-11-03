Renergen rockets as it reports sevenfold jump in proved helium reserves
The natural gas and helium group has released an independent assessment of its reserves, sending its shares up almost a fifth in early trade
03 November 2021 - 10:41
Domestic natural gas and helium producer Renergen says an independent assessment of its Virginia Gas Project has resulted in its proven reserves of helium rising sevenfold — news that sent its share above R40 for the first time, on Wednesday.
Renergen, now valued at R5.1bn on the JSE, has been conducting a drilling campaign in its production right in the Free State, hiring Canadian subsurface consultant Sproule to estimate its reserves...
