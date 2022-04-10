Business Renergen’s Free State helium project balloons Tetra4 project near Virginia is set to put the group — and SA — on the global stage as it targets supplying as much as 15%-20% of the chemical element, a key ingredient in the manufacture of computer ships and mobile phones B L Premium

When Renergen CEO Stefano Marani and COO Nick Mitchell acquired the petroleum production rights on a farm in the Free State for $1 in 2013, little did they know it would turn into the R5bn market cap company it is today.

Renergen’s subsidiary Tetra4, SA’s first and only onshore gas production rightholder, houses the Virginia Gas Project in the Free State that is expected to put the group on the map for the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and helium. ..