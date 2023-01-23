Companies / Energy

Renergen leaps as it hits helium milestone

Substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones

BL Premium
23 January 2023 - 09:43 Nico Gous and Katharine Child
UPDATED 23 January 2023 - 21:11

Renergen’s share price ended 9.14% higher after disclosing that it was finally producing liquid helium at its Virginia Gas Project in the Free State, making SA one of the handful of countries producing the substance.

The share price was R27 at close of trade, having made its biggest one-day gain since March...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.