×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Energy

Germany nears deal to nationalise ailing gas importer

Germany plans to buy Finnish group Fortum’s stake in Uniper and inject €8bn

20 September 2022 - 17:53 Markus Wacket and Tom Käckenhoff
German energy utility Uniper's offices in Duesseldorf, Germany. Picture: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS
German energy utility Uniper's offices in Duesseldorf, Germany. Picture: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS

Berlin/Düsseldorf — Germany is set to buy Fortum’s stake in Uniper and inject a further €8bn as part of a nationalisation of the gas importer, Uniper said on Tuesday.

The capital injection, which would come via a capital increase subscribed only by Germany’s government, would bring the total package of loans and equity used to stabilise Uniper so far to at least €29bn. 

A final agreement has not yet been concluded, Uniper said.

Fortum, which owns a 78% stake in Uniper, said the deal will include the “return of the financing Fortum granted to Uniper”, which the Finnish group has put at €8bn.

A firm agreement of the nationalisation of Uniper, which has been hit by soaring gas prices and a cut-off in supplies of Russian gas, will be unveiled on Wednesday, sources have said.

Uniper shares were 1.7% higher on Tuesday.

“We need the state as the main shareholder in order to survive the gas crisis and to master the energy transition in the long term,” Uniper’s works council chief, Harald Seegatz, told Rheinische Post.

Reuters

Germany says gas talks with the United Arab Emirates are well advanced

In separate talks, officials have described Qatar as playing hardball over the price and duration of potential agreements
News
1 day ago

Europe mulls load-shedding as it braces for power crunch

Countries are putting in place winter emergency measures as Russia moves to halt gas supplies
News
5 days ago

EU outlines measures to tackle energy crisis

Draft proposals call for skimming excess revenue from non-gas fuelled power plants and using the cash to help businesses and consumers with their ...
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
RMB CEO James Formby to leave group, take ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
SA’s savings pool is shrinking
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Nampak share price slides as shareholders await ...
Companies
4.
Space-as-a-service offering on the rise in SA
Companies / Property
5.
Mines want a speedier registration of 6.5GW ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Rosneft up in arms after Germany seizes assets

News

Germany nationalises Russian oil giant Rosneft’s assets

News

Sweden unveils $23bn emergency support for energy utilities

News

Uniper depends on state for survival amid Russian gas shortfall

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.