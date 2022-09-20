The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is keeping Iran’s exports from fully returning to the market
Berlin/Düsseldorf — Germany is set to buy Fortum’s stake in Uniper and inject a further €8bn as part of a nationalisation of the gas importer, Uniper said on Tuesday.
The capital injection, which would come via a capital increase subscribed only by Germany’s government, would bring the total package of loans and equity used to stabilise Uniper so far to at least €29bn.
A final agreement has not yet been concluded, Uniper said.
Fortum, which owns a 78% stake in Uniper, said the deal will include the “return of the financing Fortum granted to Uniper”, which the Finnish group has put at €8bn.
A firm agreement of the nationalisation of Uniper, which has been hit by soaring gas prices and a cut-off in supplies of Russian gas, will be unveiled on Wednesday, sources have said.
Uniper shares were 1.7% higher on Tuesday.
“We need the state as the main shareholder in order to survive the gas crisis and to master the energy transition in the long term,” Uniper’s works council chief, Harald Seegatz, told Rheinische Post.
Reuters
Germany nears deal to nationalise ailing gas importer
Germany plans to buy Finnish group Fortum’s stake in Uniper and inject €8bn
