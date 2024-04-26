Help shape the future of investing in Africa: take the Sanlam ESG Barometer survey now
Listed companies in SA and Kenya are urged to participate in the research for the 2024 edition of this pioneering report
As global conversations around environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting standards and responses continue to evolve, the importance of comprehensive, localised research becomes more critical.
The 2023 Sanlam ESG Barometer — researched by Krutham and published in partnership with Business Day — was the first report of its kind in SA to assess how local listed companies are changing their businesses to deliver improved ESG outcomes that will benefit society in the long term.
Work on the second annual Sanlam ESG Barometer, now expanded to include Kenya as well as SA, is under way. Listed companies in both countries are encouraged to participate in the research for this report by a completing a survey on the Krutham website.
The goal of the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer is to help reshape investor perspectives on ESG and spotlight the proactive roles companies play in fostering sustainability.
It will delve deeply into “ESG additionality” by examining how companies are going beyond basic compliance to make a positive impact on the societies and environments in which they operate. This involves a focus on how ESG strategies are being integrated into companies’ commitments toward the 2030 UN sustainable development goals (SDGs).
The survey used to compile the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer also addresses the changing global ESG landscape, including the backlash against ESG in the US and the introduction of the International Sustainability Standards Board's (ISSB) inaugural sustainability standards, which aim to standardise reporting practices.
Amid concerns about increasing reporting costs and potential misalignment with existing ESG frameworks, the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer seeks to understand the implications of these standards for local companies. Are they enhancing clarity or adding confusion? This is a critical inquiry as companies navigate the evolving landscape of global sustainability reporting.
The survey probes into deeper issues, including companies’ engagements with their supply chains on ESG issues, the implications of negative ESG screening on companies’ ability to raise capital, and the prominent challenges companies face in integrating ESG into their operational strategies.
The urgency of participation in the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer research is underscored by the need to keep South African and Kenyan companies competitive on the global stage
The urgency of participation in the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer research is underscored by the need to keep South African and Kenyan companies competitive on the global stage.
In a world where capital flows towards markets that demonstrate sound ESG practices, it's imperative to demonstrate African companies’ commitment to sustainability. This is not only about attracting investment; it's about ensuring that SA and Kenya are accurately represented in the global dialogue on sustainability, influencing perceptions and policies that have an impact African markets.
The closing date for this year’s survey is May 7; listed companies in SA and Kenya are urged to participate and contribute their insights.
Your involvement will not only enhance the research for the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer, but also help shape the future of ESG investing in Africa. It’s an opportunity to be at the forefront of defining how ESG can drive substantial changes, reflecting both the challenges and the unique opportunities within African markets.
Click here to complete the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer survey (by May 7).
For more information, or for queries about the survey process, email cschultz@krutham.com.
• About the author: Cecilia Schultz is Krutham’s senior researcher: social economy.
This article was sponsored by Sanlam.