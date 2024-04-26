Help shape the future of investing in Africa: take the Sanlam ESG Barometer survey now

The goal of the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer is to help reshape investor perspectives on ESG and spotlight the proactive roles companies play in fostering sustainability.

It will delve deeply into “ESG additionality” by examining how companies are going beyond basic compliance to make a positive impact on the societies and environments in which they operate. This involves a focus on how ESG strategies are being integrated into companies’ commitments toward the 2030 UN sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The survey used to compile the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer also addresses the changing global ESG landscape, including the backlash against ESG in the US and the introduction of the International Sustainability Standards Board's (ISSB) inaugural sustainability standards, which aim to standardise reporting practices.

Amid concerns about increasing reporting costs and potential misalignment with existing ESG frameworks, the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer seeks to understand the implications of these standards for local companies. Are they enhancing clarity or adding confusion? This is a critical inquiry as companies navigate the evolving landscape of global sustainability reporting.

The survey probes into deeper issues, including companies’ engagements with their supply chains on ESG issues, the implications of negative ESG screening on companies’ ability to raise capital, and the prominent challenges companies face in integrating ESG into their operational strategies.